LaGrange Police conducting death investigation after body found - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LaGrange Police conducting death investigation after body found in field

Law was reported missing from Trimble County about a week before his body was found, police said. (Source: Raycom News Network) Law was reported missing from Trimble County about a week before his body was found, police said. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) - LaGrange Police are investigating after a body is found in a field. 

LaGrange Police said the body of Noah Law, 32, from Bedford, Kentucky, was found in a field Thursday around 9 p.m

The field was located in the 500 block of Cedar Springs Court. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Person found shot at Norton Healthcare Pavilion on East Broadway
Kentucky Blood Center asks for donations to help Texas storm victims
Man fleeing KSP arrested in Butchertown after chase

An autopsy was conducted Friday by the Louisville Medical Examiner's office, according to a press release. No manner of death has been determined as of Monday pending test results. 

Law was reported missing from Trimble County about a week before his body was found, police said. 

Anyone with information about Law's death is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (502) 225-0444 or the LaGrange Police Tip-Line at (502) 873-8945.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly