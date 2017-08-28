LaGrange Police conducting death investigation after body found in field

Law was reported missing from Trimble County about a week before his body was found, police said. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) - LaGrange Police are investigating after a body is found in a field.

LaGrange Police said the body of Noah Law, 32, from Bedford, Kentucky, was found in a field Thursday around 9 p.m

The field was located in the 500 block of Cedar Springs Court.

An autopsy was conducted Friday by the Louisville Medical Examiner's office, according to a press release. No manner of death has been determined as of Monday pending test results.

Law was reported missing from Trimble County about a week before his body was found, police said.

Anyone with information about Law's death is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (502) 225-0444 or the LaGrange Police Tip-Line at (502) 873-8945.

