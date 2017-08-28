Judge demands attorneys head back to drawing board in Powell defamation suit

Drama continues to revolve around Breaking Cardinal Rules, its authors, publisher and the women who claim they were slandered in it. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge said "enough is enough" in relation to an ongoing civil suit between self-described madam Katina Powell, the co-author of her book Breaking Cardinal Rules and its publisher.

A group of women claimed they were defamed by the scandalous book that involved the University of Louisville Basketball team.

Attorneys representing the woman claimed that after a long mediation and tentative settlement agreement, lawyers for the book's publishers and authors changed the terms.

"For the life of me, I don't get it," Judge Mitch Perry said in court Monday.

Perry seemed perplexed after what had been dubbed as a successful 13-hour mediation, that ended with a battle instead of a resolution.

An attorney for the book's publisher, Indiana Business Journal, told the judge, "They're filing a motion to hold us in contempt when we haven't violated any court order."

Attorneys working for Breaking Cardinal Rules authors Powell and Dick Cady and publisher IBJ cried foul over the motion to fine their clients $3,500 dollar a day by lawyers representing the group of women. The women said they were pictured falsely in the book without their consent. They claim the picture portrays them as being a part of strip parties that were held at the UofL basketball players' dorm. The women alleged that Powell called them up to be part of a calendar shoot, took the picture and never produced the calendar but instead, her book came out.

The women's attorneys said after both sides finally came to a verbal agreement in mediation, IBL's side changed the terms in writing.

The Judge asked the defendant’s attorneys, "Was this a drafting error?"

One lawyer responded, "Your honor, I don't believe it is a drafting error."

IBJ and the authors' attorneys asked the judge to keep the terms confidential and that the issue is settled in private in chambers.

Perry declined and was visibly aggravated with the lack of an agreement: "This is a public case with public issues it's got lots of visibility, I have fuss with all of you in how you treated one another."

The judge did turn off the mic for a few minutes to allow each side to state their case one last time.

The Judge did not rule on the motion for a $3500 a day fine, he instead ordered the parties to get back together and come to an agreement. No timetable was set.



