Funeral set for boys killed by mother in murder-suicide

Ashley Hooper shot her two sons, Avery and Aairden, before taking her own life, according to police. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The two boys who were shot to death by their mother on Friday will be laid to rest later this week.

Ashley Hooper killed her sons, Avery and Aairden at their home on Bluebird Avenue, according to LMPD.

A public viewing and visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nunnelley Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place immediately following visitation.

Nunnelley Funeral Home is located at 4327 Taylor Boulevard.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses.

