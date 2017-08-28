Extreme Park closed for cleanup, upgrades

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Extreme Park in downtown Louisville is getting some upgrades.

The park was closed on Monday so crews can clean graffiti and perform general maintenance.

A new vertical ramp is also being installed by a German firm that specializes in skate park construction.

The price tag for the project is $328,000.

Extreme Park is expected to reopen Friday.

