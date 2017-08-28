Man injured in fire at Louisville church

The incident occurred at Church of Christ on Taylorsville Road.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is recovering after being seriously burned will working at a church.

The Louisville Fire Department said the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at the Taylorsville Road Church of Christ.

The victim is in his 30s according to LFD. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital burn unit with second and third-degree burns to his neck and arms.

LFD Capt. Salvador Melendez said the victim was resurfacing the church's baptism area when the chemicals he was using combusted and flashed on him.

Melendez said when firefighters arrived at the church they found the victim outside.

LFD officials remind residents to have proper ventilation when working with chemicals in a confined space and to be fully informed about what chemicals they are working with.

