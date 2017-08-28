Hot Take Tuesday: Who's saying what about the world of sports?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's Tuesday, and that can mean only one thing: Friday is still a long way off.

Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer (Follow on Twitter)

A trend has emerged at sporting events in recent years, of teams letting players, students or managers with special needs take part in the competition. These special touchdowns have been the subject matter for many a viral video, leading some to dismiss the activity as just a trend.

But the truth is, it's about the kid whose moment it is. When he's running down the field, hearing teammates and fans cheer them on, the furthest thing from their minds is any ulterior motive, or whether somebody is recording the moment on a cellphone. Often individuals with special needs strive for inclusion, and these moments can move that needle. It's also a good example for everyone on the field, and it's a heartwarming moment in a world that grows more grim by the day.

If the worst thing you can say about it is that someone is just adhering to this trend of a kind gesture, is that really a bad thing? Examples of charity and kindness are what we should try to set, and hope that others follow.

John Boel, Anchorman (Follow on Twitter)

UofL football is going to finish its easier schedule this year with only one loss -- at Florida State. FSU is going to finish with two losses -- vs. Alabama and at Clemson. And Lamar Jackson will top his 51 touchdowns tallied last year. Motivation is still the most powerful force in college football. He's the most disparaged returning Heisman winner ever and he knows that very well. He's going to do something about that, and there's room for more TDs in that schedule.

John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media (Follow on Twitter)

We've all heard the expression "perception is reality." That was popularized long ago, but it's especially true now in the age of social media.

And whether the Texas Rangers like it or not, they should be embarrassed. They rejected an opportunity to help the Houston Astros by swapping home-and-away series this week and next month. It would have helped the Astros, who are currently dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, but the Rangers gave it some thought and still came out wanting to protect the integrity of the schedule.

The Rangers didn't want to close the season with a 12-game road trip in their last 16 games, and on the surface that is fair, but karma has a way of rewarding those who protect the integrity of humanity.

Scott Reynolds, Anchorman (Follow on Twitter)

The integrity of boxing remains intact. Floyd Mayweather Jr. had the perfect game plan. He let Conor McGregor throw his shots early and get tired, then hit him with precision punches. I’m not a big fan of either, but thinking you could step in to a boxing ring for your first professional fight and beat a man who was 49-0, well, it doesn’t work that way. My scorecard matched judge Moretti’s exactly -- Mayweather up 87-83 when he finished off the UFC legend.

Kent Taylor, Sports Director (Follow on Twitter)

Lamar Jackson may not put up the same crazy numbers as he did in 2016, but he’ll be a better quarterback this season. He’s more confident and more mature. There’s a reason that Archie Griffin is the only two-time Heisman winner; you are picked apart. Jackson may not win it again, but I predict that he will be among the finalists in New York in December, a trip I look forward to making with him again.

