City announces dates for 2017 Strassenfest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular German-influence family event is returning to Louisville next month.

Strassenfest is being expanded to a two-day event, which will take place September 22-23 at Fourth Street Live!

The festival will feature German food and music, as well as street entertainment from CirqueLouis.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man injured in fire at Louisville church

+ Extreme Park closed for cleanup, upgrades

+ Kentucky Blood Center asks for donations to help Texas storm victims

PROST!, Misty Mountain String Band and Zinzinnati Bierband will perform live at Strassenfest.

"We have a rich German heritage in this city, including some of my ancestors from east Germany," Mayor Greg Fischer said at a press conference on Monday. "So we ask folks to come out, wear your leaderhosin and enjoy authentic German music, all kinds of fun things that the Germans will do."

Admission to Strassenfest is free.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.