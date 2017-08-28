How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims

Organizations around Louisville are collecting funds and sending teams of people to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Organizations around Louisville are collecting funds and sending teams of people to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Below is a list of local efforts and how to assist their missions.

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief:



They are sending 4,500 trained volunteers along with 200 chaplains to provide for the emotional needs of victims. There are 45 mobile response units based across the state that are ready to assist victims. The team also has chainsaw crews and mud out teams to help homeowners. Volunteer Karen Smith said the team will be there at least two weeks and stay for as long as needed.

To help visit kybaptist.org/DR and click "Give Online."

Salvation Army:

They are deploying 42 mobile kitchens and two field kitchens to Texas. In addition to units already based in Texas, mobile kitchens from Arkansas and Oklahoma are being sent to the region over the weekend. They are also positioning leadership teams and preparing units in Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states to respond to potential flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

To help go to helpsalvationarmy.org or Text STORM to 51555.

Catholic Charities:

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops sent a letter to all bishops Monday asking them to consider taking up special collections and send funds as soon as possible. This emergency collection will be used both to support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA, and to provide pastoral and rebuilding support to impacted dioceses through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Proceeds should be forwarded to:

Catholic Charities

ATTN: 2017 Hurricane Harvey Collection

2911 South Fourth Street

Louisville, KY 40208-1303

Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA):

Part of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), headquartered in Louisville, PDA will send a national response team to the affected areas to assess the damage and look for sites, such as churches, that can host disaster relief volunteers. It is expected that work could be ongoing for three to five years. The PDA will hold a press conference Tuesday and provide more information.

Family Day Ministries:

They are collecting Christmas gifts for families who are victims of Hurricane Harvey. They will collect gifts and travel to Houston in several months.

Kroger:

Kroger is joining forces with the American Red Cross to provide aid to victims of hurricane Harvey. Starting Aug. 28, customer donations will be accepted at all Louisville division stores. All monies collected will be forwarded directly to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.

Ladder Now:

They will be deploying resources from several cities to aid the Insurance Industry relief effort. If anyone would like to donate emergency supplies, bottled water, blankets, etc. to the effort, the organization will have trailer space available until mid-week. They will have a MRU RV stationed in the crisis zone with generators, water, blankets, basic toiletries, etc.

People wanting to help can bring their donations to the following cities: Chicago, Louisville HQ, Indianapolis, DC, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Dallas, St. Louis, Kansas City and Denver. Email claims@laddernow.com for d rop off locations and details.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.