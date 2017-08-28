Mitchell Robinson returns to WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Hilltopper Basketball freshman center Mitchell Robinson is on campus and enrolled for the fall semester, head coach Rick Stansbury announced Monday.
“I’ve said it many times – Mitchell is a good kid who can benefit greatly from the structure and accountability provided to him here,” Stansbury said. “As I stated previously, there are requirements for his return that will be handled internally.”
Added Robinson: “I’ve learned from some decisions I’ve made in my life. I accept all responsibility for my actions and look forward to gaining back the respect of all of my coaches, teammates and fans. This is where I want to be, and I want to help the Hilltoppers compete for a championship.”
Additionally, after a standard review completed of all WKU transfer students, junior guard Jordan Brangers has not met NCAA transfer requirements and is no longer a member of the Hilltopper program.
