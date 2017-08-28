Man who stole painting from Muhammad Ali Center sentenced to federal prison

The stolen print of Muhammad Ali by late artist LeRoy Neiman. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who stole a painting from the Muhammad Ali center last year is headed to federal prison.

The painting of Ali by LeRoy Neiman went missing on October 22, 2016.

Gerald Kenneth Garrett, 58, was arrested in December.

Garrett pleaded guilty to one charge of interstate transportation of stolen property in March.

Prosecutors said Garrett took the painting to Philadelphia.

Garrett was sentenced to eight months in prison and three years of supervised released. He was also ordered to pay $5,000, the value of the painting, to the Muhammad Ali Center.

