Man who stole painting from Muhammad Ali Center sentenced to federal prison

The painting of Ali by LeRoy Neiman went missing on October 22, 2016.More >>
Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of The Greatest -- Muhammad Ali.More >>
Muhammad Ali's son was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigators at a Florida airport earlier this month, his attorney confirmed on Saturday.More >>
About 14,000 attended an Islamic prayer service known as a Janazah for boxing titan and humanitarian Muhammad Ali on Thursday, June 9, 2016 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The ticketed event was held the day before Ali's memorial service. The former heavyweight champion died of septic shock on June 3 at the age of 74.More >>
