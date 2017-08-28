JCPS bus driver resigns after wild crash

Speed, inattention and distraction were listed as factors in the crash. (Source: Hari Har Maharana)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School bus driver has resigned after a report showed he was at fault in a wild crash on the morning of Aug. 23.

Police say the bus driver, Louis Peters, 71, was going too fast in the Meadows apartment complex parking lot. That is in Hurstbourne Acres off Taylorsville Road.

The speed limit in that area is 5 m.p.h. It was not disclosed how fast the bus driver was going at the time of the crash.

Video shows the aftermath of when the bus hit the car, which had a family inside. Peters did not immediately realize the car was hit, according to the traffic report.

The report stated he kept going, pushing the car about 50 feet. Inattention and distraction were also listed as factors in the crash.

40 students were on board the bus when the wreck happened.

No one in either vehicle was hurt.

Peters has since resigned from JCPS.

