Traffic report sheds light on JCPS bus crash

The family in the car says the bus hit them and pushed the car 121 feet. (Source: Hari Har Maharana)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A newly released traffic report sheds some light on the moment a Jefferson County Public School bus crashed into a car.

Police say the 71-year-old JCPS bus driver was going too fast in the Meadows apartment complex parking lot. That is in Hurstbourne Acres off Taylorsville Road.

The speed limit in that area is 5 m.p.h. It was not disclosed how fast the bus driver was going at the time of the crash.

Video shows the aftermath of when the bus hit the car, which had a family inside. The driver did not immediately realize the car was hit, according to the traffic report.

The driver kept going, pushing the car more than 100 feet, according to the family in the car.

40 students were on board when the wreck happened.

No one in either vehicle was hurt.

JCPS has removed the bus driver from his duties pending the outcome of an investigation.

