Lincoln Bridge lane closure

Crews prepared to work on I-65 N on the Lincoln Bridge Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lane closure on the Lincoln Bridge began Monday.

Walsh Construction crews closed one lane of I-65 North on the bridge at 9 a.m. Monday.

The closure will last all week, but is not in effect during the either the morning or evening rush hours.

Crews close the lane at 9 a.m. and open it at 3 p.m. each day.

They are working to adjust the aesthetic lighting on the new bridge.

