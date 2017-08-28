Ronald McDonald House scam

Organizations around Louisville are collecting funds and sending teams of people to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Drama continues to revolve around Breaking Cardinal Rules, its authors, publisher and the women who claim they were slandered in it.More >>
A door-to-door scam has been reported, with suspects using the Ronald McDonald House to try to steal money.More >>
The closure on I-65 N will last all week, but is not in effect during rush hour.More >>
The statue was vandalized on Aug 13.More >>
