Ronald McDonald House scam

Ronald McDonald House provides free rooms, meals, and other support to families of children in extensive medical care. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - A door-to-door scam has been reported, with suspects using the Ronald McDonald House to steal money.

The Glasgow Police department warns they have heard from several residents who were visited by someone claiming to be from the home, asking for money.

According to the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House, the organization does not ask for donations from door to door visits.

Anyone who is visited by someone collecting money for the home should call police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims

+ Restaurant camera captures shooting victim running for help

+ Elementary brings in crisis team after 2 students killed

Ronald McDonald House provides free rooms, meals, and other support to families of children in extensive medical care. To learn more about what they do, and how you can help their mission, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.