Ronald McDonald House scam - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ronald McDonald House scam

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Ronald McDonald House provides free rooms, meals, and other support to families of children in extensive medical care. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Ronald McDonald House provides free rooms, meals, and other support to families of children in extensive medical care. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - A door-to-door scam has been reported, with suspects using the Ronald McDonald House to steal money.

The Glasgow Police department warns they have heard from several residents who were visited by someone claiming to be from the home, asking for money.

According to the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House, the organization does not ask for donations from door to door visits.

Anyone who is visited by someone collecting money for the home should call police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims
Restaurant camera captures shooting victim running for help
Elementary brings in crisis team after 2 students killed

Ronald McDonald House provides free rooms, meals, and other support to families of children in extensive medical care. To learn more about what they do, and how you can help their mission, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly