BYU-LSU moved to New Orleans because of flooding in Houston

The BYU-LSU game will be played Saturday night at the Superdome in New Orleans after massive flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey forced it to be relocated from NRG Stadium.
ESPN announced the move Monday. Finding a stadium to play the neutral-site game was in the hands of the television network and AdvoCare Texas Kickoff organizers who wanted to find a place that allowed convenient access to at least some fans already holding tickets.
The game is still scheduled to kick off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and be televised on ESPN.
"Efforts are underway in New Orleans and we will work with the fans, the Superdome, the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau and both schools throughout the week to ensure the most optimal game day experience for all," said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events.
ESPN said Dallas, San Antonio, Jacksonville, Nashville and Orlando also reached out about hosting the game.
The schools and NRG Stadium said they will be providing refunds to ticket holders for the game in Houston. Tickets for the Superdome will go on sale through the schools and stadium box offices on Tuesday.
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe apologized to Cougars fans for the disruption of plans.
"We hope many of you will be able to make necessary changes to join us in New Orleans to cheer on the Cougars," Holmoe said. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people in South Texas who are currently facing the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey."
