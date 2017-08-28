2 dead, four wounded in Clovis mass shooting

Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

Clovis Interim City Attorney Tom Phelps has confirmed six civilians were shot.

The University Medical Center in Lubbock has received four patients from the shooting. Two of the patients are in critical condition.

Clovis police say two females and two males are in the hospital. Two females have died.

Police surrounded the library a few minutes after 4:00 this afternoon Mountain Standard Time.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, police scanner traffic reported air ambulances have been dispatched, and at least one victim has been taken to Clovis Municipal Airport. One scanner report said a victim was in a closet at the library and seeking medical attention.

Officers made contact with the suspect, and the suspect was taken into custody.

A witness at the scene described how he felt as the shooter was just feet away.

"What was going through my mind was it can't be now, it can't be here," said Sam Nathavong. "Who do I say goodbye to? I didn't know what was going on, I just knew it wasn't my time today."

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office has reached out to provide victim's services to those involved in this incident.

"New Mexico's thoughts and prayers tonight are with the victims, their families, and the first responders on the ground," said Attorney General Hector Balderas. "The Office of the Attorney General has offered our assistance to local law enforcement in Clovis and our victim service specialists are currently assisting the Office of the District Attorney."

