Inmate escapes from Daviess Co. jail

Kaleb Anderson escaped from the Daviess Co. Detention Center on Monday. (Source: Daviess Co. Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a man who escaped from the Daviess County Detention Center on Monday.

Kaleb Gage Anderson, 18, jumped the fence surrounding an outdoor area just before 5 p.m., KSP said. He was last seen running west toward Owensboro.

Anderson is described as 5'8" and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was incarcerated on burglary and other charges at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information about Kaleb Anderson's whereabouts should call KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312.

