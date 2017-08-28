Cavaliers scrap plans for $140M Quicken Loans Arena makeover

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have scrapped plans for a $140 million renovation of Quicken Loans Arena.
The team had hoped to upgrade the 22-year-old downtown facility with more dining spaces and a glass exterior. However, following opposition from community groups opposed to tax money being used, the NBA franchise has backed away from the project.
Construction had been scheduled to start in June but was held up by a prospective referendum being placed on the ballot by groups arguing that the city's neighborhoods weren't benefiting from the arena's makeover.
The Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus, which had been leading the fight to stop the renovation, said in a statement it was "very pleased" with the Cavs' decision.
"Despite their stated reason for the cancellation, the real reason is that the citizens of Cleveland spoke loud and clear in their opposition to the project by gathering 13,000 valid signatures to force a referendum on the issue," the group said. "The Cavaliers, Mayor Jackson and Cleveland City Council all know that the project would have been soundly defeated at the ballot box. This is their way of saving face."
The Cavs had argued the arena was overdue for a face-lift and that the remodeling would help attract major concert acts and other events. The Q, as it is known locally, hosted the Republican National Convention in 2016.
The team also said the project would create over 2,500 construction jobs, increase the arena's job base to 3,200 and increase tax revenues for the city and other neighborhoods.
The Cavaliers were planning to fund half the project, with the other $70 million coming from public funding.
The team had hoped to host a future All-Star Game, and the league had warned that if construction didn't start by next month, the bid wouldn't be considered.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military.More >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane HarveyMore >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane HarveyMore >>
The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears more violenceMore >>
The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears more violenceMore >>
The White House says President Donald Trump has met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane HarveyMore >>
The White House says President Donald Trump has met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane HarveyMore >>
A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"More >>
A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"More >>
A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"More >>
A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"More >>
Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognizedMore >>
Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognizedMore >>
Earth-observation satellite for Taiwan's National Space Organization launched into orbit from California aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketMore >>
Earth-observation satellite for Taiwan's National Space Organization launched into orbit from California aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketMore >>
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobiaMore >>
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobiaMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>