Don't miss out on WAVE Country events this Labor Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Looking for something fun to do while celebrating Labor Day weekend? Here's a list of some events happening around WAVE Country.

The 15th Annual WorldFest takes place from Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4 on the Belvedere, at Fifth and Main Streets. Festivities will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday through Sunday. On Monday, the event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"Cities that embrace and encourage their international citizens and cultures will thrive, have a stronger quality of life and will attract new growth and jobs," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "WorldFest is a great event for exploring and celebrating Louisville’s many faces and cultures and we always look to make it more vibrant, diverse and educational. So, it’s exciting to add many new features and attractions for the 15th Annual WorldFest."

Admission is free. Parking is available on nearby streets and is free after 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as all day Sunday and Monday.

More than 100 vendors will participate, with 30-plus food vendors serving a global sampling of cuisine and culture. The festival includes a naturalization ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, where more than 300 immigrants will become full U.S. citizens. Click here for the official entertainment schedule and event details.

The Four Roses Kentucky Music and Bourbon Experience will be held Sept 2-3 at Louisville Water Tower Park. The event is slated as a "two-night Celebration of Kentucky" and will highlight bourbon and BBQ. On Saturday, the event kicks off with a celebration of Bluegrass. Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Relic, and The Cleverleys are some of the bands that will hit the stage. Cover bands will rock the house on Sunday. Performers include The Louisville Crashers, Tony & The Tan Lines and Mood Ring Engagement. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Admission is free for children under 10. Parking is free. Click here to buy tickets and learn more about the event.



Sept 2-3. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days at the Kentucky Exposition Center, West Hall A. For information about admission prices and the complete show, . On Labor Day, Louisville will host the Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike, and Paddle at Waterfront Park's Great Lawn. The event lasts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be fitness demonstrations and a number of vendors. The event is open to participants of every level. For more information click here.

