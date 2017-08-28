Caught on camera: Screams of panic as driver careens across highway

Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.

Roger and Amanda Clark captured it all on their cell phone.

"She was running off the road in the ditches, then she went across the highway, then she went back into the ditch and kept driving. I don't know what she's doing... she's hitting her steering wheel. I don't know if she's drunk, hallucinating or what," Amanda Clark told Warren County dispatchers.

The video captures the 911 call and erratic driving as many watched it unfold.

"She went all the way across the highway, back and forth, all four lanes, then she just started driving in the median," Clark said.

When the van charged up a hill on the median, the couple laid on the horn trying to signal the driver.

A deputy with Butler County then turns on his emergency lights and tries to head the van off.

Roger said he was able to get out of his car to try to stop the erratic driver.

"I went up to her car, and her window was down about six inches on the passenger side, the whole van was locked up, so I unlocked it, put it in park and took her keys," he said.

The police report states the driver was treated with four doses of Narcan and then taken to the hospital.

Police said they seized a suspected piece of heroin and it is being tested at the state crime lab.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell tells said it takes about 90 days to get results back.

As of now, no one's been charged and the identity of the woman has not been released.

