Prospect will spend $250,000 to fight planned development

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -- The City of Prospect is promising to spend a $250,000 to fight a new development on its border with Louisville.

LDG development company wants to build an affordable housing senior complex on Timber Ridge Drive at River Road, which is technically in Metro Louisville.

Tuesday night, both sides will get to argue their case at a public hearing at Kentucky Country Day School.

In a hearing back in January, hundreds of Prospect residents fought against it and the developer was told to come back with a new design.

Prospect Mayor John Evans said the new design is worse.

"The word massive is precisely correct," Evans said. "A four story building that's 500 feet long is not a good way to go."

The original plan was shot down at a packed 6-hour meeting in January.

"I think we were surprised at the backlash from the city," LDG Development manager Michael Gross said.

Gross said the new plans are more residential and a better fit.

The city has continued to build public opposition, setting up yard signs and even putting up a highway sign notifying residents of the public meeting.

"The incompatibility is the sheer mass and size of this development in a small town like Prospect,” Evans said.

Gross said the 198 units will be mostly singles, but Evans argues 700 people could fill the complex.

"It's not based in reality and it's a scare tactic that he's been using to fight this development," Gross said.

People living in the complex must make less than $42,000 a year and be over 55. Caregivers and spouses are allowed but no children.

Evans believes the development is a money grab. Gross said it fills a need.

"It's about the money,” Evans said. “That's what they're in it for."

"Seniors should have the ability to find a home in all areas of the city and not be relegated to certain areas,” Gross said.

Gross said the timeline of the development is dependent on if it passes and any legal battle. Evans said if the commission approves the development, the city will file suit.

The rent has not been set but is expected to be between $650 and $1,000 a month.

