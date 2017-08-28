Johnson responds to effort to remove him from Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Embattled Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson filed a 42-page response to the complaint by his colleagues seeking to remove him from the council.

Johnson denies each of the 26 allegations in the complaint, which include groping Councilwoman Jessica Green, being verbally abusive, and abusing the public trust.

He says there is no hard evidence against him.

Johnson said his apology to Councilwoman Green was not an admission of guilt. And he called his threats of legal action against her and others his "constitutional right," which do not qualify as something to remove him from the council.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Councilman Dan Johnson denied federal medical leave

+ Committee alleges councilman brought 'scorn, embarrassment' to Metro Council

+ Legislative aide claims councilman exposed bare buttocks

+ Embattled councilman responds to claims of sexual assault

"The respondent (Johnson) didn't create this embarrassing mess," his attorneys wrote in the response. "To reach the end of his political career with his character besmirched with such ugly allegations is a pain which is almost unbearable for him."

Johnson now asks the council to dismiss the complaint.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.