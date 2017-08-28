Jackson not fazed by Heisman slights

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lamar Jackson says he doesn't care.

Left off of some lists of the top 2017 Heisman Trophy candidates, the 2016 winner is using the slights as fuel. He says he doesn't talk about the apparent disrespect with his teammates.



"They don't come to me and talk about and I don't go to them and be like, can you all believe this?" Jackson said. "I don't really care. I just care about my teammates, you know winning games."

As for his teammates, they hear the chatter, including preseason first team AP All-American defensive back Jaire Alexander.

"We're all shocked, maybe not as him, but we're shocked that he's not on some of these lists cause you know we pay attention to that. That's is just gonna motivate him," Alexander said.

Cards head coach Bobby Petrino put it all in perspective.

"I think the #1 thing that we all need to focus on is let's just go play football and win games, and all that other stuff takes care of itself and you've heard him even say it, at this time last year he wasn't thinking about winning the Heisman Trophy, wasn't on this list, wasn't on that list," Petrino reminded us.

Jackson kicks off his 2017 Heisman campaign on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis against former Cards quarterback Jeff Brohm and Purdue.

