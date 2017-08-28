1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Southern Indiana

The accident happened on Highway 111 near the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Hotel and Casino. (Source: John Turner)

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE)- One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Southern Indiana.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to a two vehicle crash.

The incident occurred near the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Hotel and Casino on Highway 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Police: Mother, 2 children dead in Lynnview shooting

+ Neighbors says mother in apparent murder-suicide loved her kid

+ Funeral set for boys killed by mother in murder-suicide

Witnesses told police that one of the vehicles may have swerved to miss a deer and struck the other vehicle, but that has not been confirmed.

One person died at the scene and another was transported to University of Louisville hospital with serious injuries.

The road is shut down while police investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved