Community weighs in on NAFC superintendent selection

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The community got to weigh in on the process of finding a new superintendent for New Albany-Floyd County Schools.

At a meeting Monday night, residents were asked to give input on qualities they would like to see in the next superintendent.

"I want somebody who's going to come in and look at this job as being permanent," Danny Emmert said. "I don't want someone to come in, be here one year or two years then go somewhere else where there's more money."

The job will be posted through Sept. 15.

At that time, the Indiana School Boards Association will sit down with the district to select six or seven qualified applicants. Then interviews will take place.

The board hopes to make an offer to a candidate by Nov. 1.

