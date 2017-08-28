Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse feeds thousands during Harvey flooding

The restaurants are also serving as staging areas for employees. (Source: Texas Roadhouse)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Rain and rescues are continuing in parts of Houston as Harvey's catastrophic flooding ravages the area.

The storm forced Louisville based company Texas Roadhouse to close 18 restaurants in the area.

"We only have one that has some slight water damage," Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse spokesperson, said. "You know a lot of them that are closed is because there's no access to the restaurant."

However, the eateries are keeping their kitchens running.

"On calls, they've said we're not open to the public," Doster said. "But we're still out serving meals and they're delivering those to shelters, to hospitals, first responders."

The restaurants are also serving as staging areas for employees. They can tap into the company's emergency assistance fund.

"They're taking applications from employees that might need help paying rent, buying food that might be displaced," Doster said.

The number of those in need is growing every day.

"We have one store that's located in a mall and they expect 100,000 people coming through that area in need of shelter and phone charging," Doster said.

Participating in the relief effort has cost the restaurant chain a lot of money. However, officials said the price tag doesn't matter, rather, it’s about the people.

"They're doing what we would call the true Roadhouse spirit," Doster said.

