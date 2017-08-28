New career placement center in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer celebrated success in west Louisville Monday night.

The mayor helped cut the ribbon on Trimen Career Placement, inside the Nia Center at 29th and Broadway.

It is a human resources company that is helping put Louisville back to work.

Owner Shaun Spencer received a $15,000 microbusiness loan from the city to make the expansion possible.

