Governor takes to Facebook to answer pension questions

Governor Matt Bevin took questions via Facebook Live and YouTube Live on Monday regarding the state's pension crisis. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is no secret that the 45th president of the United States takes to Twitter to speak directly to his people.

Kentucky's governor Matt Bevin may have taken inspiration from that when he took questions via Facebook Live and YouTube Live on Monday regarding the state's pension crisis.

"This is an incredible medium, where by you can immediately reach out directly with questions," praised Governor Matt Bevin.

That method may have worked in drawing a crowd. As viewer numbers rose, the Governor's post was inundated with questions, concerns and comments from people affected by the pension deficit.

"I'm grateful to the thousands of you who are already tuned in," Governor Bevin started off around 8 p.m.

In an hour online, Governor Bevin reassured the crowd and also promised that changes will come.

"We're going to save this pension system. It's my promise to you," Governor Bevin said. "We do need ultimately going forward to make changes to our tax system, doing it for the purpose of fixing this problem is not a good idea."

However, during that hour, he did not give solid answers as to how the pension problem would potentially be fixed.

"We could sell every single thing we own, every state park, every building, you know every school building that we had dibs on, every public building, every pencil, every car, everything," Governor Bevin listed. "It wouldn't even come close to meeting the obligation we have to our retirees."

The Q&A ended on yet another promise, but perhaps it left viewers with even more questions than before.

"We are going to do this because we are Kentucky," Governor Bevin wrapped up. "Thank you for tuning in and stay tuned for the things we are going to propose in the weeks ahead."

Governor Bevin did not specify when, but he did say that he will be calling a special session in the coming weeks to address Kentucky's pension crisis.

He did mention during his live broadcast that for each day the legislation is in special session, it costs tax payers around $65,000.

