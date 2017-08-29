Houston to open more mega-shelters to house flooded families

President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>
AT&T said the company will not be charging data overages for certain counties affected by the hurricane.More >>
The City of Lake Charles has opened a shelter at the Purple Heart Memorial Recreational Center on Avenue H. People displaced by the flooding have been bused and brought into Lake Charles Monday night. The city organizers are in need of several donations including bedding, mattresses, cots, mats, some clothing and baby care essentials. Volunteers are also needed. KPLC 7 News Gregory Jason with the City of Lake Charles says no one will be turned away but pets are...More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Monday, New Orleans residents looked for higher ground and sandbags in anticipation of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey expected to impact the city.More >>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.More >>
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been foundMore >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is again praising the federal government's response to HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>
