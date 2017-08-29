Haunted by Katrina's memory, Louisiana now faces Harvey

President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
WAFB's Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group "Cajun Navy 2016." The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas.
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
Anheuser-Busch has stopped beer production at some facilities to produce clean drinking water for Harvey victims.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Parish officials in St. Charles Parish and St. John the Baptist Parish have declared states of emergencies in response to heavy rainfall and as a precautionary measure in anticipation of further rainfall.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been found
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is again praising the federal government's response to Harvey
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from Harvey
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.
