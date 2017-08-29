The Latest: 2 reservoirs overflow, despite water release

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.More >>
Harvey will slowly make its way north today allowing rounds of heavy rain to move into our area.More >>
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Dozens of inches of rain have fallen along the Texas cost and inland as far as Houston, triggering what is being called epic flooding and desperate rescues.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is again praising the federal government's response to HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane HarveyMore >>
