The Latest: Heavy rain to worsen Texas, Louisiana flooding

(Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Damage to the Bay House Condominiums is shown in Rockport, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

(Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Debris lies on the ground near homes in the Key Allegro subdivision of Rockport, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Genice Gipson comforts her lifelong friend, Loretta Capistran, outside of Capistran's apartment complex in Refugio, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. "We got to be strong, baby," Gipson told Capistran.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston.

(AP Photo/LM Otero). Conception Casa, center, and his friend Jose Martinez, right, check on Rhonda Worthington after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The two men were evacua...

HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local):

4:12 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says heavy rain from Harvey is expected to worsen flooding in Southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana.

The center says in its 4 a.m. CDT advisory that flooded roadways continue to make travel difficult and advises people to take shelter.

The storm center was marked 135 miles (217.25 kilometers) south-southwest of Port Arthur, Texas, and was moving east at 3 mph (6 kmh) with sustained winds of up to 45 mph (75 kmh).

The storm was expected to make a slow turn to the northeast on Tuesday, placing the center just off the middle and upper Texas Gulf coast through Tuesday night before moving inland. Harvey is expected to produce 10 to 20 additional inches or rain over the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana through Thursday, with isolated storm totals maybe reaching 50 inches over the Houston-Galveston area and the upper Texas coast.

___

2:10 a.m.

Crews overwhelmed by thousands of rescue calls during one of the heaviest downpours in U.S. history have had little time to search for other potential victims. But officials acknowledge the grim reality that fatalities linked to Harvey could soar once the devastating floodwaters recede.

Even worse, officials now worry that the worst may be yet to come.

More than three days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, authorities worry that the tropical storm now parked over the Gulf Coast will return and deliver a knock-out blow to a Houston region already ravaged by devastating downpours generating an amount of rain normally seen only once in more than 1,000 years.

Some fear that may be more than the nation's fourth-largest city could bear.

