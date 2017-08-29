Body discovered in debris following pursuit, fiery crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A dead body was discovered in the debris of a fiery crash that ended a police pursuit.

The pursuit started in Shelby County after an officer noticed a stolen truck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the 41 mike marker, according to Kentucky State Police. The chase continued into Lexington.

A spike strip was laid down around the 69 mile marker in Scott County. Police said the strips took out the trucks tires but the driver did not stop. The driver attempted to take the Newtown Pike exit in Lexington where he hit a curb and then a pole, which caused the truck to flip and burst into flames.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The driver was pulled from the wreckage.

Police did not release the name of the driver, but said the driver did suffer minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

While police were investigating a body was discovered in the debris. Police said the person was not in the truck during the crash. Officers are investigating whether the person was a pedestrian.



The cause of death has not been determined, but KSP believes the person was alive before the crash.

The driver is expected to face charges in connection to the crash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.