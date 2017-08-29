KSP: Chase suspect hit, killed pedestrian in fiery crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A dead body was discovered in the debris of a fiery crash that ended a police pursuit early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started at about 2 a.m. in Shelby County when an officer noticed a stolen truck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the 41 mike marker, according to Kentucky State Police. The chase continued into Lexington.

A spike strip was laid down around the 69 mile marker in Scott County. Police said the strips took out the trucks tires but the driver did not stop. The driver attempted to take the Newtown Pike exit in Lexington, where he hit a curb and then a pole, which caused the truck to flip and burst into flames in someone's yard.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage and taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was later identified as Nathaniel Harper, 38, of Willisburg.

While police were investigating, a body was discovered in the debris. Investigators later determined that Harper had hit and killed a pedestrian when he crashed. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Harper was released from the hospital and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of murder, fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking of an automobile. He may face more charges as well, police said.

