Man found shot in Frankfort apartment dies

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – A man died after he was found shot inside of a Frankfort apartment.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 120 block of Marlowe Court around 11:30 p.m. Monday where they found the victim shot inside of a unit.

The victim was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released, but the Franklin County Coroners Office did state the victim was a 24-year-old man.



Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

