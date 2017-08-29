Lanes of I-65N shut down after crash involving school bus

According to TRIMARC at least three vehicles were involved. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lanes on Interstate 65 are shut down after a school bus was involved in an injury crash.



The crash was reported on I-65 North at Hospital Curve, near Chestnut Street, at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

According to TRIMARC at least three vehicles were involved.

No students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.



The extent of the injuries has not been released.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

