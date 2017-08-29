Lanes on I-65 shut down in Bullitt Co

The crash was reported in I-65 Northbound at mile marker 120 around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Bullitt County dispatchers.More >>
The crash was reported in I-65 Northbound at mile marker 120 around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Bullitt County dispatchers.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 120 block of Marlowe Court around 11:30 p.m. Monday where they found the victim shot inside of a unit.More >>
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 120 block of Marlowe Court around 11:30 p.m. Monday where they found the victim shot inside of a unit.More >>
The pursuit started in Shelby County after an officer noticed a stolen truck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the 41 mike marker, according to Kentucky State Police. The chase continued into Lexington.More >>
The pursuit started in Shelby County after an officer noticed a stolen truck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the 41 mike marker, according to Kentucky State Police. The chase continued into Lexington.More >>
In an hour online, Governor Bevin reassured the crowd and also promised that changes will come.More >>
In an hour online, Governor Bevin reassured the crowd and also promised that changes will come.More >>