Lanes on I-65 shut down in Bullitt Co

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Three lanes of Interstate 65 are closed due to a crash in Bullitt County.

The crash was reported in I-65 Northbound at mile marker 120 around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Bullitt County dispatchers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

