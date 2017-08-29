Police: 2 woman dressed as nuns try to rob Pennsylvania bank

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Poconos.

Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.

Each woman was wearing a black nun's habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.

The FBI is investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.