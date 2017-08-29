Despite some violence, housing authority says Smoketown has improved with new developments

Residents in the Smoketown neighborhood said they they've seen less violence since housing developments changed. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was trying to clean out the trunk of his vehicle in the Smoketown neighborhood when he was shot in the back, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesman Vadim Dale said the victim had just left an apartment building in the 700 block of Jackson Street around 2 p.m. on Monday. Police said when the man was at the back of his vehicle, the suspect fired shots at him from across the street. The victim ducked and was hit in back.

Employees at Long Johns Silver's said the victim was caught on their surveillance camera running across their lot, saying he had just been shot. He crossed Broadway and ran into the lobby at the Norton Healthcare Pavilion for help.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition, according to police. His name has not been released.

Terri Phoenix is a long-time Smoketown resident and was considering going outside for a walk on Monday when the shooting happened.

"I didn't come out," Phoenix said. "By the time I took my clothes off I heard pow, pow, pow, pow. I just thank the Lord I wasn't out here. It could have been me."

Latisha Bel isn't surprised that police were outside her door on Monday.

"It makes me worried but it's all over," Bel said. "It's nothing that is unusual about it, you hear it everyday."

Over the years, what residents have seen and heard has changed for the most part. The housing authority said there was more crime back in the day, when the notorious Sheppard Square housing project was here. Since it's been replaced the area has been transformed, much like Liberty Green, which was once the Clarksdale projects.

"A long time, it was when it was the projects, you seen a lot of rough things going on," Liberty Green resident James Simms said. "But now a days it's real quiet."

Simms' feelings may have something to do with Liberty Green's surroundings, which are much different than Sheppard Square.

New developments are springing up left and right, and the complex is at the foot of the booming NuLu district.

As for Phoenix, she moved back to her childhood neighborhood because she wanted to be home. She shares that message with people she meets.

"If we all kill each other, well who is the winner?" Phoenix questioned. "Something to think about."

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating Monday's shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

