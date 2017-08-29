Police: Man shot while cleaning out trunk

Police outside of the Norton Healthcare Pavilion on East Broadway on Monday. (Source: Carolyn Williams/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was cleaning out the trunk of his vehicle when he was shot in the back, according to Louisville Metro police.



LMPD spokesman Vadim Dale said the victim was leaning inside his trunk outside of an apartment complex in the 700 block of Jackson Street around 2 p.m. Monday when a man fired shots at him from across the street.

The victim walked to the Norton Healthcare Pavilion, located at 315 East Broadway, for help.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The victim’s name has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

