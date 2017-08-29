Class ring lost on Cape Cod 47 years ago returned to owner

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) - A college class ring lost in the surf at a Massachusetts beach nearly half a century ago is back on the finger of its owner.
The Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2wl24so ) reports that Patrick O'Hagan lost the Class of 1969 Manhattan College ring while on his honeymoon in Dennis in 1970.
James Wirth was in ankle-deep water at low tide on a Dennis beach last month scanning with his metal detector when he found the corroded ring.
Tracking down the owner was easy, because O'Hagan's full name was inscribed on the ring, along with an "E'' indicating he had studied engineering. Wirth returned the ring to O'Hagan at his Long Island, New York, home earlier this month.
O'Hagan's wife, Christine Kehl O'Hagan, says they were "thrilled" to get it back.
___
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is again praising the federal government's response to HarveyMore >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is again praising the federal government's response to HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane HarveyMore >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane HarveyMore >>