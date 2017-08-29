Lane restrictions Wednesday on SB 41 near Twin Bridges

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict southbound traffic to one lane on US 41 near the Kentucky-Indiana State Line on Wednesday.

Southbound US 41 will be restricted to one lane near the Kentucky Weight Station for electrical work.

It's expected to start around 9:00 a.m. and last for two hours.

Drivers should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the state line.

The restriction is within the larger Fix For 41 Project area.

