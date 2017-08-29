Suspicious package reported near Commonwealth's Attorney office

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Emergency crews are responding to a report of a suspicious package near the Commonwealth’s Attorney office.



The package was reported near the building in the 500 block of West Liberty at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

Roads around the building have been shut down to allow for emergency equipment.

