Heaven Hill donates $30K to Simmons College

By Kayla Vanover, Reporter
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Heaven Hill Brands is partnering with a local college to support west Louisville.
 
Simmons College of Kentucky, located on Seventh Street, accepted a $30,000 check on Tuesday to fund two scholarships and a new food service program.
 
Martious White and Terri Turner are the two scholarship recipients. Both students were required to write a message about how they will help their community. Now that they have the money, they will have to maintain a 3.0 GPA and remain enrolled at Simmons College full-time.

"I feel overly excited, blessed and humble," White said. "I know I have to keep my grades up and maintain a 3.0 which I shouldn't have a problem doing."

"I feel really excited about this opportunity," Turner said. "I want to use this money for my books of course, because I have been paying out of pocket for books but I am really excited about it.”
 
The check will also fund a new food service program for the school, to ensure students are provided a stable meal each day.
 
The donation also includes support for the West Louisville Forum, a meeting that happens the first Wednesday of every month, highlighting community issues and concerns.

