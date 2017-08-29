Emergency crews respond to possible explosion in Graves Co., KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Emergency crews respond to possible explosion in Graves Co., KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Emergency crews are on their way to a possible explosion in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to a dispatcher for the sheriff's department, the explosion was reported at Applegate Insulation.

That is in Hickory, Kentucky.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly