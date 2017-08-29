The Latest: No. 1 seed Pliskova advances at US Open

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot from Magda Linette, of Poland, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times local):

12:38 p.m.

No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova has won her first-round match at the U.S. Open.

Pliskova beat Magda Linette of Poland 6-2, 6-1, slowed only when the players had to break so the retractable roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium could be closed.

The roof closed between sets with light rain falling. Pliskova then quickly finished off the match once play resumed.

Fellow Czech Barbora Strycova also advanced quickly to the second round. The No. 23 seed beat Misaki Doi of Japan 6-1, 6-3.

12:08 p.m.

The roof has been closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium as light rain falls at the U.S. Open.

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won the first set 6-2 against Magda Linette of Poland, then the players waited between sets while the retractable roof was closed.

Last year was the first with the roof covering the main stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Next year, a new Louis Armstrong Stadium will also have a retractable roof.

Staffers wiped the outer courts while fans began raising umbrellas, with hopes that matches would be able to resume quickly.

11:42 a.m.

Elina Svitolina is into the second set before many fans have even entered the grounds.

The fourth-seeded Ukrainian won the first set 6-0 against Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic in less than a half-hour.

Svitolina has a WTA Tour-leading five titles in 2017 and her 45 match victories rank second to Caroline Wozniacki.

Svitolina then won the first game of the second set before Siniakova finally got on the board.

11:03 a.m.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play their opening-round matches, while women's No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova is also in action on the second day of the U.S. Open.

Nadal, who has returned to No. 1, faces Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in an afternoon match in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Federer, seeded third, meets young American Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday night under the lights.

Federer, a five-time U.S. Open champion, is 16-0 in first-round matches at the U.S. Open. Nadal is also unbeaten, going 12-0 while winning the title twice.

Pliskova is scheduled for the first match on Ashe when the Czech faces Magda Linette of Poland.

Defending women's champion Angelique Kerber of Germany and 2009 men's champion Juan Martin del Potro are also on the schedule, with rain in the forecast for later in the day.

