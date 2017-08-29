Man killed in southern IN crash identified

Floyd County police were called to the 6500 block of State Road 111 South at 7:30 p.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – The name of a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Harrison County has been released.

Floyd County police were called to the 6500 block of State Road 111 South at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Once officers arrived they determined a silver Dodge Ram driven by Stuart Fife, 57, of Georgetown, Indiana, was traveling southbound on State Road 111 South and crossed over the center line at hit a gray Ford Fusion driven by Jason Mattingly, 38.

Fife was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mattingly was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

