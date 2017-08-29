Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting near Evansville Federal Building

Police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Evansville.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in front of the federal building near MLK and Sycamore.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner, Steve Lockyear, identified the man as 55-year-old Ricky Ard, of Evansville. According to police, Ard was armed with a baseball bat and approached the main entrance to the Federal Courthouse.

A federal officer working the entrance area said he recognized Ard from an incident in the building on Monday, during which Ard was escorted out of the building by federal authorities.

Police say during Tuesday's incident, Ard used the bat to break out multiple door windows at the main entrance to the building and the federal officer was hurt by flying glass while trying to stop the man from entering the building.

While all that was happening, an EPD officer showed up to help.

We're told the officers tried to use a stun gun on Ard, but it didn't work and he continued to act aggressively. Police say the officers then shot Ard to protect themselves.

To be clear- Multiple de-escalation techniques were used prior to the officer involved shooting. Prevented entry, verbal commands, and Taser — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) August 29, 2017

Ard died at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

EPD tells us it could take 3-4 days for the Vanderburgh Co. coroner to release the suspect's identity. @14News — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) August 29, 2017

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was shut down for a couple of hours between Vine and Sycamore Streets. The federal building has been closed and crews continue to repair the doors.

