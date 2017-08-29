Leaner Ovechkin makes early debut at Caps' summer workouts

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). In this photo taken April 29, 2017, Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, looks on during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, ...

By STEPHEN WHYNOAP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A slimmer, trimmer-looking Alex Ovechkin is back on the ice for summer workouts more than two weeks before the start of training camp.

The Russian superstar skated in an informal practice with Washington Capitals teammates on Tuesday and looked lighter than his playing weight of 239 pounds last season. If that's indeed the case, Ovechkin took to heart the challenge from general manager Brian MacLellan to train differently and add more speed to his game as he's about to turn 32.

Ovechkin is already trying something new by getting to the D.C. area in late August, which is earlier than usual for captain and 13-year pro.

The early arrivals are no coincidence after the Capitals lost again in the second round to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.