Baptist Health Paducah names new vice president

Baptist Health Paducah has named Roy Lowdenback as vice president of Business Development.

Lowdenback joined Baptist Health in 2014 as the Director of the Foundation and after two years of service, he was named executive director of advancement for Baptist Health Foundation Paducah in 2016. He led the efforts for the first-ever capital campaign for the hospital. He recently left Baptist Health to pursue another opportunity.

“We acknowledge the advances Baptist Health Paducah made with Roy leading the Foundation and we are thrilled that he has agreed to come back in an expanded role,” said Chris Roty, interim president of Baptist Health Paducah. “We have many generous donors who have full confidence in our Foundation and hospital projects and we want to keep that momentum going.”

In his new role, Lowdenback will lead the overall responsibility for business development and strategic planning to promote the use and expansion of services. He also will oversee all areas of fundraising. Lowdenback will work with a team to focus on key relationships with physicians, business leaders, volunteers, donors and other community members.

Prior to coming to Baptist Health, Lowdenback was the associate vice president and chief development officer for Georgetown College. He also served as an advancement officer for the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences and major gifts associate for Bowling Green State University. His most recent position was with Independence Bank as vice president of Business Development.

“I appreciate this unique opportunity to come back to Baptist and continue the mission-focused work that Baptist Health is known for,” said Lowdenback. “We have a bright future ahead as we continue to serve the region and I look forward to jumping back in where I left off.”

Lowdenback is involved in several organizations in the community and has recently accepted a seat on the Independence Bank Board of Directors. Lowdenback has a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown College and a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. He is married to pediatrician Rachel Lowdenback, MD. They have two daughters.

